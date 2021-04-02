RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.