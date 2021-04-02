Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

Reading International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 170,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,618. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

In other news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,782.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $782,800. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

