RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.28.

RealPage stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. RealPage has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 104,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

