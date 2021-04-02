Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Porch Group (PRCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH):

4/1/2021 – Porch Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Porch Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

3/26/2021 – Porch Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Porch Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

2/10/2021 – Porch Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96. Porch Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,176,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

