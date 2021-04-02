Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) fell 3.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.52. 7,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 382,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Specifically, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

