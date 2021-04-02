Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 69 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

