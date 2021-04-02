Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,001,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,576.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 44,197 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

LLY stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.