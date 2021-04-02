Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $427,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA stock opened at $186.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.74 and a 1 year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

