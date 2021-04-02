Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 38 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $99,698,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

NYSE ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

