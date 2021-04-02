Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 707 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

RTX opened at $77.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

