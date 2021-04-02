Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 830 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $119.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $73.94 and a 52-week high of $119.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93.

