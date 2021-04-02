Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Higher expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margin expansion of Reinsurance Group. It estimates elevated claim cost to continue in the first half of 2021. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements are concern. Lower return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, it steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

