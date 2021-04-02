Renaissance Capital Upgrades Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) to Buy

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Ozon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $125,908,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.