Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

SRRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

SRRA opened at $17.63 on Friday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

