Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 1,186,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

