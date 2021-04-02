Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 10,795 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,253,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.52 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

