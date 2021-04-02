Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.49 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

