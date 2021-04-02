Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in BellRing Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

BRBR stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $954.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

