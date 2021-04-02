Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,900 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

