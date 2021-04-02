Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Renault has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.97.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.