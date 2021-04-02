ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Update

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

