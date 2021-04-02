Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs Sells 18,919 Shares

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 518.75 ($6.78).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

