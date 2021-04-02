Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $99.72. 898,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,939. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

