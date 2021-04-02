Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $338.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

