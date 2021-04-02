Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

