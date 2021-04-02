Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$498.75 million and a P/E ratio of -58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35.

In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

