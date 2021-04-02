Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

