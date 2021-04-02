Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.45

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 2470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

