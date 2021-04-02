Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $719,072.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.