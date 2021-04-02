Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

