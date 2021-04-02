Retirement Group LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth about $228,853,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter.

IGHG opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

