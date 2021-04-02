Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,118 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

