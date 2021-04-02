Retirement Group LLC Invests $101,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $143.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

