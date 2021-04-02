Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last 90 days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

