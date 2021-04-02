Retirement Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

