Retirement Group LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

