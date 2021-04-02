Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,833,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 361,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

