REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $19.23 on Friday. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

