Reviewing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Lear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Lear $19.81 billion 0.55 $753.60 million $13.99 12.88

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Luminar Technologies and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lear 0 5 13 0 2.72

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.27%. Lear has a consensus price target of $161.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.55%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Lear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Lear 0.50% 6.17% 2.06%

Summary

Lear beats Luminar Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks, and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains, such as traditional internal combustion engine architectures, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric architectures. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform that connects customers with the brands and services by delivering sales offers through vehicle touch screens and vehicle-branded mobile applications; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices that enable consumer e-commerce, multi-media applications, and enterprise services. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+TM, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXOTM, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOXTM, STRUCSURETM, AVENTINO, and TeXstyleTM brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.