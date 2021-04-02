Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,653 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Lannett worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 570,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lannett by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 382,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.