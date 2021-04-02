Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,333 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Avid Bioservices worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDMO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

