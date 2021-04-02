Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,367 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 204,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.