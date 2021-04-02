Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,552 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nautilus were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 77.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $163,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

