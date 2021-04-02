Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANAB opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $596.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

