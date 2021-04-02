Rhumbline Advisers Has $805,000 Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,675. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFB opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.33 million, a PE ratio of 202.57 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

