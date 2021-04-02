Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Tucows worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $114,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $141,009.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $594,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,129 shares of company stock worth $977,924. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCX opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $843.33 million, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.72. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

