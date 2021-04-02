Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

