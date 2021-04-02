Rigel Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,989.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $426,891.21 and approximately $108,989.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.66 or 0.00171728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

