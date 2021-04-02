Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

