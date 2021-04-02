Robert W. Baird Boosts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $78.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KFY. Truist lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,384,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

